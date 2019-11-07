Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.15. 1,323,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,157,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

