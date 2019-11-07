Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,910. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

