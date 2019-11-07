Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,750 shares of company stock worth $11,216,850. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

