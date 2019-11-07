Marcia J. Avedon Sells 7,450 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $131.45 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $131.88. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

