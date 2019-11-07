Mark J. Ruggiero Sells 318 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 72.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

