Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY19 guidance to $7.67-8.16 EPS.

NYSE VAC opened at $118.42 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $367,093.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $1,109,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.