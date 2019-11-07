Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MARS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Marston’s stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.58). The company had a trading volume of 674,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.75. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

