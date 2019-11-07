Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 260,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,355. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Masonite International by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

