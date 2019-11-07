Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masonite International updated its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.