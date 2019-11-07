MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.17.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $70.86. 69,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.35.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in MasTec by 27.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in MasTec by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 75,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

