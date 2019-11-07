Mathew N. Hulett Sells 1,101 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Stock

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) insider Mathew N. Hulett sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.29. Rosetta Stone Inc has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.