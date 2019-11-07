Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $608,250.00 and $6,159.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00222220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01473330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

