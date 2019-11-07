Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.09. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 3,326,799 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

