Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.52

Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 3347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The company has a market cap of $84.87 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.83.

Get Maxim Power alerts:

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Company Profile (TSE:MXG)

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.