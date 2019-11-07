Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) EVP Ryan F. Raber Buys 2,500 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) EVP Ryan F. Raber acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $24,925.00.

Shares of MEC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $2,570,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

