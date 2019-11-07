MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 68,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 691,132 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MBIA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $805.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 470.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $221,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

