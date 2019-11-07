McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of McDermott International worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,241 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,412,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McDermott International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 956,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDR. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $314.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.99.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.47%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

