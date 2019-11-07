Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

MCD opened at $194.18 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

