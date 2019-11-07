Measurable Data Token 1-Day Volume Hits $11.20 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $7.37 million and $11.20 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,644,069 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Measurable Data Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

