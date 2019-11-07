Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Down 21.4%

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) were down 21.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 1,417,236 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,094,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNT shares. ValuEngine cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. Equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

