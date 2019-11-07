Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MERC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 238,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Mercer International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 377,928 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Mercer International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

