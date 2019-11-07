Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.00.

MLAB stock traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. 32,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average is $231.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $268.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,405,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

