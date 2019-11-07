Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €14.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on B4B3. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €15.40 ($17.91) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.34 ($16.68).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €13.40 ($15.58) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 million and a PE ratio of -70.90. Metro has a 52 week low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

