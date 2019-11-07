MGM Growth Properties’ (MGP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 583,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

