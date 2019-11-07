Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

MCHP stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,019,000 after buying an additional 86,402 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $221,600,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

