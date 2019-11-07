Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12-1.32 EPS.

MCHP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $95.36. 4,023,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,529. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

