Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.07. 63,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,877. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.