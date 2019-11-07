Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela Sells 2,500 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,770,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346,066. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

