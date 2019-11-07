Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lowered to Hold at Wellington Shields

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by research analysts at Wellington Shields from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Middleby stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

