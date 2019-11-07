Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 334,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 292,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

