Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 24,004 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Rio Tinto worth $37,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto by 121.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,923.04.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

