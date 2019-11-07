Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 3.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

