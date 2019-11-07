Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 17,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,569. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.