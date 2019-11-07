Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $7,105,808. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG traded down $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $552.11. 13,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,495. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

