Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,534. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

