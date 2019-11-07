Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 4,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

