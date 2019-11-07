Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,469. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,987. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

