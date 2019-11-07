Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molson Coors has underperformed the industry year to date due to a dismal surprise trend. Though the company beat earnings estimates in third-quarter 2019, both top and bottom lines declined year over year. This marked its fourth consecutive quarter of negative sales surprise. The top line was impacted by soft volume across all segments, owing to a challenging industry backdrop. This along with inflation, higher underlying effective tax rate and cycling a favorable resolution of a vendor dispute in the United States hurt earnings. However, the company’s revitalization plan, aimed at achieving sustainable sales growth by improving efficiency and unlocking resources to reinvest in business opportunities, bodes well. Its premiumization efforts, robust innovation pipeline and cost-saving efforts also appear encouraging.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a sell rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $53.54. 95,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,904. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 11.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

