MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Zaif, Bittrex and Bitbank. MonaCoin has a market cap of $71.94 million and $1.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,229.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02022906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.76 or 0.03161770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00670353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00686631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00419056 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Zaif, Bittrex, Upbit, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Livecoin and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.