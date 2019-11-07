Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003614 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00683895 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,313,740 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

