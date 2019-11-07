Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 360,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $3,133,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $303,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,162 shares of company stock worth $21,053,675. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $127.10. 8,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,036. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.07.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp set a $188.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

