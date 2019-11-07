Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,549,368.78 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,650,781.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $2,480,834.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Hsing sold 26,122 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $3,909,418.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

