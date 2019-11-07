Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985,980 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,624,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,470,000 after buying an additional 1,413,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after buying an additional 1,345,673 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,436,000 after buying an additional 734,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

