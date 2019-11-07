Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 302 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $11.74 on Thursday, hitting $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,390. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $104.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

