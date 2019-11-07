Montag & Caldwell LLC Invests $200,000 in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

