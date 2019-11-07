Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $38,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,755,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,351. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

