Morgan Stanley Has $1.05 Million Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.