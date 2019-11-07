Morgan Stanley Purchases 346,217 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $302.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 508,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,934,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,960. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

