Morgan Stanley Sells 26,939 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 30,197.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EQT by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

