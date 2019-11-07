MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €118.56 ($137.86).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €94.70 ($110.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €76.90 ($89.42) and a 12-month high of €114.70 ($133.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.33 and its 200 day moving average is €96.86.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

